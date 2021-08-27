Russia Enlarges Troops Presence In Occupied Crimea – Main Intelligence Agency

The Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that the Russian Federation boosted its troops presence in occupied Crimea in spring-summer 2021.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"For the eighth year, Ukraine has been holding back Russian aggression. We have been recording the pulling of Russian troops and weapons to our borders and to the territories of the East and Crimea it occupies. From the first days of the occupation, the Kremlin has turned the Crimean peninsula into a military base to control the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, take provocative measures and threaten to countries of the entire Black Sea region, in particular to Ukraine and our NATO allies. We observe how the threat not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe, is growing every day," said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

It is also noted that since the beginning of the occupation of the peninsula, Russia has been increasing its military contingent in Crimea almost every year, turning the once resort and flourishing place into a militaristic fortress.

Read more: Poll: 61% of Ukrainians believe that Crimea should be part of Ukraine in the future

In addition, it is noted that Moscow is using the peninsula as a base to ensure the Russian military presence in Syria.