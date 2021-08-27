Health Ministry Admitting Introduction Of Lockdown In November

The Ministry of Health is admitting a new lockdown in November.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Lockdown will depend on each Ukrainian. This is responsible own behaviour - at home, in the workplace, this is a conscious choice of vaccination as a preventive measure. If Ukrainians do these simple things, we can delay the lockdown until December-January or not at all. According to the scenario in which we are now moving, a new lockdown may be introduced approximately in November," he said.

According to Kuzin, the decision on the lockdown and on referring the region to the "red" zone of epidemic danger is made by the local authorities.

Also, according to him, the likelihood of introducing a nationwide lockdown remains if a high incidence is recorded in most regions.

The Senior Medical Officer noted that 520 cases of the disease caused by the Delta strain have already been registered in Ukraine.

Kuzin said that the largest number of such cases was detected in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv, and in Odesa region, where there was an outbreak of the disease in a children's health institution.