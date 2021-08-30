Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine nine times. Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Over the past day, August 29, nine ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); under-barrel grenade launchers – in the area of Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); heavy machine guns – outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk); easel antitank and under-barrel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns – near Zolote-3," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In Luhansk region, an enemy Orlan-10-class UAV was spotted flying over the line of contact.

As a result of the enemy shelling, two members of the Joint Forces were wounded. The soldiers were transported to medical institutions. The state of health of one wounded Ukrainian defender is assessed by doctors as serious, the other - as satisfactory.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00 on August 30, one ceasefire violation was recorded. In particular, the enemy opened fire from easel antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers, as well as heavy machine guns near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk). No casualties were reported.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.