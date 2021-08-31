Ukraine reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine recorded 1,356 new coronavirus cases on August 30, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health.

The highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases was recorded in Kyiv (204), Kharkiv region (144), Odesa region (127), Luhansk region (106), and Chernivtsi region (87).

On August 30, Ukraine recorded 470 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 51 deaths related to the disease, and 1,257 recoveries.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,286,296 people in Ukraine have contracted COVID-19, 2,207,940 have recovered and 53,789 have died. The total number of conducted PCR tests has reached 11,980,323.