Occupiers fire 120mm mortars on outskirts of Krasnohorivka

Over the past day, August 31, eight ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from easel antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); 120mm mortars, easel antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); and easel antitank grenade launchers – near New York (35km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Not far from Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire on Ukrainian positions using 120mm mortars and MT-12 antitank gun. Also, the Russian occupation forces fired on the outskirts of Krasnohorivka using 120mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements. There were no casualties among the local population.

Near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the enemy fired 120mm mortars, hand-held antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers, and small arms.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the enemy shelling. There were no casualties among Joint Forces members.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on September 1, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian soldiers control the situation in the JFO area to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.