Invaders violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine four times

Over the past day, September 5, four ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened fire from easel antitank grenade launchers near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; easel antitank and automatic easel grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian soldiers opened fire in response to the enemy shelling.

There were no combat losses among Ukrainian defenders over the past day.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about all violations by the Russian-occupation troops, using the established coordination mechanism.

As of 07:00 on September 6, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Ukrainian soldiers control the situation in the JFO area to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.