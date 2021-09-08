Ukraine reports 2,772 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 2,772 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 2,772 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 254 children and 46 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on September 7, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 60 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,017 hospitalizations, and 1,411 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on September 7.

As many as 2,303,276 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,216,017 have recovered, and 54,114 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 12,160,175 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (348), Kharkiv region (248), Chernivtsi region (197), Zaporizhia region (178), and Lviv region (157).

Some 2,197 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 6.