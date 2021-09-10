Invaders fire at Ukrainian positions in Donbas 12 times in past day, wounding two

Over the past 24 hours, on September 9, Ukraine recorded 12 ceasefire violations on the part of Russian-led forces in the Joint Forces Operation zone.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Toward Hranitne, Russian mercenaries employed large-caliber machine guns.

Near Krasnohorivka, the enemy twice fired 120 mm mortars and MANPADs.

The positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Verkhniotoretske came under heavy enemy 122 mm artillery and 120 mm mortar fire.

Russian occupation forces also fired on the outskirts of Verkhniotoretske with 120 mm mortars and 122 mm artillery, proscribed by the Minsk agreements. As a result of the shelling, a number of country homes were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Near New York, Russian mercenaries engaged Ukrainian positions with 82 mm mortars and easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers.

Near Novozvanivka, Russian occupation forces employed banned weapons five times, using 120 mm mortars and anti-tank grenade launchers.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Katerynivka, the occupiers fired 120 mm mortars.

"As a result of enemy fire, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were wounded," the report said, adding that both have been evacuated to a medical facility. One of the servicemen remains in a serious condition, while the other one’s condition is satisfactory.