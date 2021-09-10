Ukraine reports 3,615 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,615 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 3,615 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 348 children and 61 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on September 9, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 76 coronavirus-related deaths, 1,056 hospitalizations, and 1,310 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on September 9.

As many as 2,310,554 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,218,873 have recovered, and 54,251 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 12,217,031 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (406), Kharkiv region (341), Lviv region (292), Chernivtsi region (235), and Odesa region (235).

Some 3,663 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 8.