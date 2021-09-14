Ukraine reports 3,332 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 3,332 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 3,332 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 364 children and 58 health workers) were recorded in Ukraine on September 13, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 97 coronavirus-related deaths, 718 hospitalizations, and 1,404 recoveries were registered in Ukraine on September 13.

As many as 2,321,156 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,223,272 have recovered, and 54,457 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 12,309,029 PCR tests have been performed.

The largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Kyiv (412), Kharkiv region (260), Lviv region (241), Odesa region (232), and Luhansk region (214).

Some 1,205 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on September 12.