State Budget Deficit In 2022 Expected To Be 3.5%, Hryvnia Exchange Rate – 28.6-28.7 UAH/USD – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal notes that the deficit of the state budget for 2022 is expected to be 3.5%, and the hryvnia exchange rate – 28.6-28.7 UAH/USD.

The Prime Minister also said that the draft state budget for 2022 provides for the average monthly wage of UAH 15,258.

Shmyhal noted that unemployment is expected to make 8.5%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Holos party faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak states that the revenue of the state budget 2022 is expected to be UAH 1,219 billion, and the expenditures – UAH 1,407 billion.

They want to collect UAH 23 billion more in individual taxes and UAH 18 billion more in enterprises taxes.

According to Zhelezniak, in 2022, expenditures for the health care sector will rise by UAH 34 billion, which is far from the legislated 5% of the gross domestic product.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will submit the draft state budget for 2022 for consideration of the Verkhovna Rada on September 15.