Razumkov Will Appeal To Anti-Corruption Bodies With Request To Check Information On Alleged Bribes Of MPs "For Vote On Some Resignations"

Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov will appeal to anti-corruption bodies with a request to check information about alleged bribes of Members of Parliament "for a vote on some resignations."

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We see a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of information in the media, but there is some talk that someone is offering someone 50,000, 70,000, 100,000 for a vote for some resignations. I do not quite understand in which offices this is happening, who is conducting such negotiations, but this definitely negatively affects the activity and image against the background of everything else that is happening with our colleagues. I personally am almost sure that this is not true, but I would like to appeal to the anti-corruption authorities so that they still take this information, process it and, I hope, refute the data that we see today, about what I will address to officially. But I ask you to take this into account as a MP’ appeal," said the chairperson of the parliament.

After the abovementioned statement, he urged the MPs to stop "disperse stories and hang labels about who works for which oligarchs, because it may turn out that someone will act on himself"; in his opinion, this situation certainly does not add anything positive either to the Verkhovna Rada, or to society, or to the state.

Read more: Rada to consider bill on large state emblem at extraordinary session on Aug 24

At the same time, the Members of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, posted on his Telegram channel a corresponding excerpt with a text from himself: "Razumkov sent a statement to law enforcement officers about bribing MPs so that they would vote for his resignation. Officially: a big war has begun. There will be one left: Yermak (head of the Presidential Office) or Razumkov."

As earlier reported, chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia is dissatisfied with the fact that Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov sent bill No. 5599 on oligarchs to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission), and considers this an attempt to "knock down" its consideration.