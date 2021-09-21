UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky. VIDEO

The UN General Assembly is one of the platforms where Ukraine can resolve the issue of Donbas and Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, Dom TV channel reports.

"We must not only speak, but also demand appropriate action. We are looking for solutions in Donbas and Crimea at all sites. Yes, the UN is one of the main sites. And we should not miss this opportunity," Zelensky said during his visit to the U.S.

Head of state said that Ukraine should make the most of this visit for meetings with leaders of different countries.

"We will have a meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey. And we all know Turkey's statement on non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation and non-recognition of the Russian State Duma elections by attracting residents of the occupied Ukrainian territories," Zelensky said.

He also said that it is very important for Ukraine that the UN recognizes the Crimea Platform.

"It is very important for us that the UN recognizes the Crimea Platform. I think we can talk about the support of Ukraine by our partners at this very difficult time," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is convinced that in the current situation in the world, a dialogue between the leaders of the countries is necessary.

"Only through dialogue, through the pursuit of stability, can these problems be solved," the president said.