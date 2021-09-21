Kyiv reports 399 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city recorded 399 new coronavirus cases on September 20, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 over the course of the past day are 206 women aged 18-95 years, 156 men aged 18-94 years, 20 girls aged between 11 months and 17 years, 17 boys aged between one month and 17 years.

Three lethal cases related to COVID-19 were recorded in Kyiv on September 20 (5,342 in total).

At the same time, 157 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 219,390 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 5,159 new COVID-19 cases on September 20.