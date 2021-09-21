European Union does not recognize elections to State Duma in occupied Crimea

The European Union does not recognize the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, which took place on September 17-19 in the occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the statement of the high representative on behalf of the EU regarding the elections to the State Duma, as well as regional and local elections, posted on the website of the EU Delegation to Ukraine on Tuesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The EU does not and will not recognize the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation. That is why the EU does not recognize the so-called elections that took place in the occupied Crimean peninsula,"

The statement emphasizes that the decision of the Russian Federation to involve in the participation in elections to the State Duma, as well as in regional and local elections, residents of the non-government-controlled territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine, is contrary to the spirit and goals of the Minsk agreements.

"The EU remains steadfast in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the document says.

In addition, the European Union regrets that Russia's decision to significantly limit the size and format of the OSCE / ODIHR international election observation mission has prevented its deployment.

"The EU takes into account the data of independent and reliable sources who reported serious violations. On the eve of the elections, harassment of opposition politicians, civil society organizations, independent media and journalists increased. accurate information about the candidates, "the statement says.

The EU once again expresses its deep concern over the further shrinking space for opposition, civil society and independent voices in Russia. The EU calls on Russian leaders to end this negative trend.

"The Russian Federation must comply with the commitments to protect human rights and democratic values ​​assumed within the framework of the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe," the statement reads.

Earlier, the representative of the European Commission, Peter Stano, said that the elections to the State Duma were held with numerous violations in an atmosphere of intimidation.

He also noted that the EU does not recognize voting in the occupied Crimea.