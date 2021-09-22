Ukraine to implement idea of ​​dual citizenship, Zelensky assures diaspora in U.S.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told the Americans of Ukrainian descent said he would work toward implementing the idea of ​​dual citizenship.

As reported by Censor.NET.

That’s according to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York reporting from Zelenskyi’s meeting with representatives of Ukrainian organizations and churches in the United States, which took place at the Ukrainian Institute of America.

"We must implement the idea of ​​dual citizenship, especially for Ukrainians in America," Zelenskyi said, noting, however, that the issue with the law on dual citizenship "isn’t an easy one."

"This can’t apply to everyone because some Ukrainians live in countries that are not our friends, to put it mildly," Zelenskyi explained, hinting at Russia.

According to Zelenskyi, it is necessary to "restore history, justice, and respect for the centuries-old, multinational and multicolored state." And the restoration of respect, he said, is measured by concrete things. Among such things, the president named massive road construction efforts.

"Our roads are better now than they are in New York," he said, sparking applause and adding that more work needs to be done in this regard in "respect for the history of our country."

The head of state also stressed his priority in the office, which is to bring peace back to Ukraine. This will be done through diplomacy, negotiations "with a very difficult country and difficult people," and we need pressure from the international community, "anyone who can do anything to restoring our country’s connection with all our people and territories."

Zelenskyi called on Ukrainians abroad to do everything possible to help Ukraine.