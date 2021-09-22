Invaders four times violate ceasefire in JFO zone in Donbas on Sep 21

On September 21, Russian-led forces four times opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian military, including once using weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

It is noted that the situation remained under the overall control of the Ukrainian forces.

Against the previous day, the intensity of hostilities on the line of contact has decreased.

Near Kamyanka, Russian occupation forces employed banned weapons, firing 15 times their 120 mm mortars.

In the direction of Shumy, in an attempt to provoke a fire return, the enemy engaged Ukrainian positions with small arms.

Near Lebedynske, Russian mercenaries fired grenade launchers of various systems.

In the direction of Novoluhanske, the enemy used large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Read more: European Union does not recognize elections to State Duma in occupied Crimea

Despite the latest attacks, the Ukrainian forces held their ground along the contact line.

No casualties were reported over the past day.