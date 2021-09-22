Zelenskyi Informed About Assault On His First Aide Shefir. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who is currently staying on an official visit in the United States, has been informed about the assault on his First Aide Serhii Shefir.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Presidential press-secretary Serhii Nykyforov has written this on Facebook.

As reported, Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, considers that the assault on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s First Aide Serhii Shefir had been ordered by either: smugglers (criminal kingpins), oligarchs, or the Russian authorities.

He said that smugglers and criminal kingpins could want to have revenge for being ousted from Ukraine and loss of their profit here.

Watch more: UN General Assembly one of platforms where Ukraine can find solution for Donbas, Crimea - Zelensky. VIDEO

Besides, he explains possible Russian trail here with growing number of anti-Russian statements in Ukraine.

Law enforcers have ensured enhanced security for First Aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi Serhii Shefir after the assault on his car.

According to the report, before Shefir had not had state guard protection.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, says that First Aide of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi Serhii Shefir considers that the unknown attackers wanted to shoot him, but failed.