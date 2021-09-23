Donbas update: Ukraine reports 2 WIAs amid 12 ceasefire violations by enemy forces

Over the past 24 hours, on September 22, Russia-led armed groups intensified their attacks on the defense positions of Ukraine’s Joint Forces in Ukraine’s east, violating the ceasefire 12 times, including two times with the use of weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In the direction of Svitlodarsk, the enemy opened aimed fire on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers, using large-caliber machine guns.

In the Azov Sea littoral, the enemy flew unmanned aerial vehicles three times, using them to drop VOG-17 shells near Pavlopil and twice near Vodyane.

Also near the said villages, the enemy fired three times their grenade launchers of various systems and small arms, with two of the attacks targeting Vodiane.

Russian mercenaries fired small arms at the settlements of Zaitseve and Novotoshkivske. Outside the latter settlement, illegal armed groups twice used grenade launchers of various systems.

Near Prychepylivka, Russian occupation forces twice used banned weapons, firing 120 mm mortars 23 times.

Amid past day’s hostilities, two Ukrainian soldiers sustained gunshot wounds. After receiving first aid, they were evacuated to a medical facility where they will be undergoing treatment. Both remain in satisfactory condition, the report adds.

Ukrainian military defended pro-actively and suppressed enemy fire, using weapons green-lighted by the Minsk agreements.

Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian defenders, their positions remained intact.

Over the past day, September 23, no new ceasefire violations were reported.