Donbas update: Ukraine reports 1 KIA, 1 WIA over past day, Sep 30

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine reported 13 ceasefire violations by Russian-led armed groups in the Joint Forces Operation zone, including two episodes where arms proscribed by the Minsk Agreements were employed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Near Novotoshkivske, Russian-controlled armed groups twice fired at the positions of Ukrainian defenders, employing grenade launchers of various systems, large-calibre machine guns, and small arms.

Near Kamianka, the occupiers twice fired 122 mm artillery, as well as 82 mm and 120 mm mortars.

Near the settlement of Popasna, Russian mercenaries two times attacked Ukrainian forces, using grenade launchers of various systems.

Enemy machine guns anti-tank grenade launchers of various systems were fired in the direction of Zolote-4 and Katerynivka.

Near Svitlodarsk, the enemy employed large-calibre machine guns and small arms.

Not far from Krymske, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems and large-calibre machine guns.

In the Pavlopil area, mercenaries twice engaged the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces with grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms.

In the direction of Talakivka, the enemy fired automatic machine grenade launchers and small arms.

As a result of enemy shelling, a Ukrainian soldier sustained a wound non-compatible with life. Another soldier was wounded and remains in a moderate condition, undergoing treatment at a hospital.