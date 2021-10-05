Occupiers violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine four times

Over the past day, October 4, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy armed formations threw aimed fired on positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), using hand-held antitank grenade launchers, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and under-barrel grenade launchers. Outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), two attacks were launched from heavy machine guns, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and small arms," the Ministry of Defense informs.

In addition, in Luhansk region, an enemy UAV, probably Orlan-10, was spotted flying and crossing the line of contact.

Joint Forces sustained no casualties.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire in response to the armed provocations and forced the enemy to cease fire.

As of 07:00, October 5, no ceasefire violations were recorded.