Schemes Journalists Attacked While Interviewing Ukreximbank Board Chairperson Metsger

Journalist of the Schemes: Corruption In Detail [Skhemy] TV show were attacked while interviewing board chairperson of the Kyiv-based Ukrainian Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) Yevhen Metsger.

According to the report, Metsger did not like one of the questions he was asked, and he ordered his guards to remove "cassettes" out of the journalists’ cameras.

Bank employees applied physical force against Schemes cameraman, took two cameras, and withdrew SD-cards from them.

During a pre-scheduled interview, the journalist asked the head of the state bank to get his position for the investigation, the publication of which is scheduled for one of the next issues of the Schemes TV show.

While the guards were deleting the recorded data, the film crew remained locked in the office of the chairman of the bank's board in his presence.

In addition to Metsger himself, the office was also attended by Volodymyr Pikalov, director of the information policy department of Ukreximbank, a security guard and another bank employee who used physical force against the Schemes cameraman.

They examined the operator's clothes for other recording devices and threatened to avoid being recorded with the phone.

The cameraman and journalist were physically prevented from leaving the premises.

An hour later, the equipment was returned to the film crew, but the video of the entire interview and the attack itself was removed.