Occupiers wound Ukrainian soldier in JFO area

Over the past day, October 7, six ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and grenade machine guns towards Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – on Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – towards Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank under-barrel grenade launchers – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk)," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

In Luhansk region, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle, probably Orlan-10, was spotted flying over the contact line.

As of 07:00, October 8, two ceasefire violations were recorded. One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in JFO area

Ukrainian defenders opened fire without resorting to weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements to force the enemy to stop shelling.

"Our troops control the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," reads the statement.