Rada Elects Stefanchuk As New Speaker. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has elected First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk as the head of the Ukrainian Parliament.

A total of 251 parliamentary members backed the respective decision, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision.

Stefanchuk is a lawyer, Doctor of Law, Professor, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences.

From 2011 to 2013, he worked as the head of the department for the development of national legislation at the Institute of Legislation of the Rada.

Before 2019, he was engaged exclusively in scientific activities, worked at the Khmelnytskyi University of Management and at the National Academy of the Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine.

On July 21, 2019, he was elected a deputy of the Rada from the Servant of the People party being number 2 on the election list.

From May 21, 2019 to October 7, 2021, Stefanchuk served as the President's representative at the Rada.

On August 29, the Rada elected Stefanchuk as the First Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada.