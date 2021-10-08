MP Poliakov Dies Of Coronary Heart Disease

Law enforcers are considering several versions of the death of People's Deputy of the death of Anton Polyakov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, Ivan Vyhovskyi.

"Several versions have been put forward. This is Polyakov's chronic disease, which could lead to death. As well as poisoning with an unknown substance, both independently and by an unknown person," he said.

According to Vyhovskyi, law enforcement officers have a preliminary death certificate from doctors.

"According to which the cause of Polyakov’s death is acute coronary insufficiency, acute chronic ischemic heart disease. - he added.