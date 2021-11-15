Nineteen ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area over past day

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 19 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, November 14, 19 ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops, including seven with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, were recorded," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Towards Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), the occupiers fired 120mm mortars. The outskirts of locality came under 122mm artillery fire – the residential buildings and adjacent territory were damaged. No civilian casualties were reported.

Outside Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol), the enemy used anti-tank missile system twice.

Near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, and heavy machine guns. In addition, the occupiers delivered POM-2 mines near the locality.

Towards Orikhove-Donetske (44km north-west of Luhansk), the enemy forces opened fire from 152mm artillery.

Near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the enemy launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions, using grenade launchers of different systems and small arms.

In the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries fired hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms twice.

Outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation launched three attacks, using 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns.

Towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), the enemy opened fire from 82mm and 120mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, heavy machine guns and other small arms twice.

Ukrainian positions near Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk) came under 120mm mortar fire.

Towards Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), grenade launchers of different systems were fired.

An UAV, possibly Orlan-10, was spotted flying over the contact line in Luhansk region.

A driver of a medical vehicle was injured in the enemy shelling. Two vehicles were damaged.

Without resorting to weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 07:00, November 15, no ceasefire violations were recorded.