Brookes CIL International School described seven wonders of this new international school (реклама)

The newest and largest school of Ukraine for local and international students, Brookes CIL International School will open in Kyiv, Ukraine in September 2022.

This truly innovative educational establishment meets world’s best practices of security and sustainability while practicing a holistic approach to a child’s comprehensive development. When listing the advantages of their School, Brookes CIL identifies seven vital spaces for students known as "7 Wonders of CIL".

1. THE HEART OF THE SCHOOL

The triple-height atrium of Brookes CIL International School is designed to be the magnificent Heart of the School: the main entrance with 700 lockers and access to Dining Hall, this vibrant hub welcomes school community every day. The atrium also acts as a space to elevate learning practices; students carry out group sessions and independent study while teachers use it to facilitate their lesson planning in specially designed coupe-style meeting rooms.

2. CREATIVE & MEDIA HALL

The design of Creative & Media Hall integrates high-performance HVAC, AV technology, theater rigging, lighting, and acoustics. It includes a 500+ seat Performance Hall, instrument storage area, make-up and dressing rooms with toilets and showers, a black box modern theatre and tv/podcast studio.

3. CIL SPORTS CENTER

Brookes CIL Sports Centre accommodates an NBA-size sport arena, three halls offering adaptable playing space for a range of sports, a workout/fitness center, a dance/ballet studio and comfortable changing rooms for 180 students.

4. THE MYP/DP LEARNING HUB

Brookes CIL Learning Hub was designed with the intention of fostering a space to stimulate four key learning areas: Collaboration; Individual Quiet Study; Specialty Support and Technology Nerve Center.

5. MAKERSPACE

Work-focused spaces are organised across 400 sq.m. and include a forum for student engagement, wood and metal shops, laser cutting, 3D printing, clean labs, robotics, and large coworking areas.

6. THE ROOF

The top floor of the school ensures a generous 4,000 sq.m. students area. The roof is home to a football and squash field, a stage, workout areas, multiple playgrounds, outdoor cinema and open-air botanical and vegetable gardens designed for students' enjoyment and learning activities.

7. STUDENT DINING HALL

In order to give students and teachers the best dining experience Brookes CIL considered the following factors: Lighting, acoustics and ventilation (a bright airy space with a lot of natural light); Healthy and varied food options (dishes are carefully chosen by the school nutritionist); Design and furniture (the school implemented different table and chair configurations, green trees, pergolas and little fountains).

These "7 Wonders of CIL'' truly offer students endless opportunities for development and getting to know the world around them. However, as they say at Brookes CIL, the most important wonder and centerpiece of their school, as well as of any school, is a child.

