Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 ceasefire violations in JFO area

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 13 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, November 16, 13 ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops, including six with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, were recorded," the press center of JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Towards Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), occupiers fired 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns.

Near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries launched two attacks, using grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

Towards Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk), two attacks, using grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms, were launched.

Outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk), Ukrainian positions came under grenade machine gun fire.

In the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk), 120mm mortars were fired.

Near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk), the enemy fired 122mm artillery, 82mm mortars, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions twice.

Towards Muratove (66km north of Luhansk), the occupiers fired 152mm artillery.

Near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), 82mm mortars and hand-held antitank grenade launchers were fired.

Towards Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms.

An UAV, possibly Orlan-10, was spotted flying over the contact line in Luhansk region.

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling.

As of 07:00, November 17, one ceasefire violation was recorded.

Without resorting to weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to cease shelling.