Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in JFO area over past day

Over the past day, the occupiers launched 14 attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, November 17, 14 ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops, including nine with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, were recorded," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informs.

Towards Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from 120mm mortars.

In the area of Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk), the occupiers launched two attacks, using 82mm and 120mm mortars, as well as tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Outside Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries launched two attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, using 120mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Near Kriakivka (38km north-west of Luhansk), the enemy forces fired 152mm artillery.

Outside Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), three attacks, using 152mm artillery, 82mm mortars, tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, and heavy machine guns, were launched.

Towards Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk), the enemy fired 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) came under 82mm mortar fire.

Towards Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol), the armed formations of the Russian Federation used grenade launchers of different systems.

In the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), the occupiers fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

An UAV, possibly Orlan-10, was spotted flying over the contact line in Luhansk region.

Four Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in the enemy shelling, another one got injured.

Without resorting to weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 07:00, November 18, one ceasefire violation was recorded.