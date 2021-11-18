Ukraine reports 20,591 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 20,591 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 20,591 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 1,478 cases in children and 377 cases in healthcare workers) were recorded in Ukraine on November 17, 2021," the report reads.

According to the report, 752 coronavirus-related deaths, 3,907 hospitalizations, and 19,633 recoveries have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

As many as 3,284,008 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 2,704,217 have recovered, and 79,506 have died since the pandemic began.

According to the report, 297,832 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on November 17. Some 108,754 people received their first dose, and 189,078 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 21,811,652 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 12,554,333 people receiving their first dose and 9,257,319 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).

