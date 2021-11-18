Belarus stops electricity supplies to Ukraine on Nov 18

On November 18, Belarus will stop recently resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The electricity supplies to Ukraine will be ceased from November 18 according to the established procedure for cooperation as part of contractual relations," the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said.

The ministry added that the Belarusian side "will consider the possibility of further electricity supplies to Ukraine taking into account technical capabilities."

Read more: Ukraine refuses to purchase electricity of Belarusian NPP – Lithuanian PM

Earlier, the Belarusian Energy Ministry reported that the first power unit of the BelNPP was disconnected from the network by the automatic action. It is noted that specialists are carrying out diagnostics and analysis of the operation of technological systems.