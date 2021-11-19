Five ceasefire violations recorded in JFO area over past day

Over the past day, the occupiers launched five attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, November 18, five ceasefire violations by Russian-occupation troops, including two with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Outside New York (35km north of Donetsk), the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns.

Towards Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the occupiers opened fire from 82mm mortars.

Outside Kamyanka (62km south of Donetsk), Russian mercenaries used 120mm mortars.

Read more: Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 ceasefire violations in JFO area

In the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Ukrainian positions came under heavy machine gun fire.

An UAV, possibly Orlan-10, was spotted flying over the contact line in Luhansk region.

Joint Forces did not suffer losses over the past day.

Without resorting to weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to cease shelling.

As of 07:00, November 19, no ceasefire violations were recorded.