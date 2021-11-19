COVID-19 in Ukraine: 20,050 new daily cases

Ukraine’s health officials recorded 20,050 new coronavirus cases across the country in the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On November 18, we recorded 20,050 new confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases (including 1,555 underage patients and 331 affected medics)," the statement said.

The health ministry added that 3,637 patients had been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, while 22,304 recovered.

Also, 725 fatalities were registered in the past day.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 3,304,058 people have contracted COVID-19, of which 2,726,521 recovered and 80,231 died.

A total of 15,461,886 PCR tests have been run in the country.

As of the morning of November 19, a total of 256,349,002 coronavirus cases were confirmed worldwide, including 5,147,170 fatalities, and 231,574,906 recoveries.