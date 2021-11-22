Burba was called to SBU

Vasyl Burba, the former head of the Ministry of Defense, could not come to Shuster for the program because he was called for questioning by the SBU.

The host of the program Savik Shuster declared it on air, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, Vasyl Burba was supposed to be on the air but received a notification from the SBU about a summons for questioning, and that is why he was unable to take part in the discussion.

Instead, Burba arrived at the studio in the morning and voiced his position on disrupting a special operation to detain Wagner militants.