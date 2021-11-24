Donbas update: Invaders violate truce 4 times, wounding Ukrainian soldier
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
In the direction of Zaitseve, the occupiers employed easel anti-tank grenade launchers.
Near Verkhniotoretske, Russian mercenaries fired automatic easel-mounted grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.
In the direction of Shumy, the enemy opened fire using grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns.
Near Shyrokyne, the enemy engaged Ukrainian forces with 120 mm mortars.
A military serviceman with the Joint Forces was wounded in one of the attacks.
The soldier was evacuated to a medical facility and is now undergoing treatment, remaining in a satisfactory condition.
Ukrainian defenders returned fire without using weapons that are banned by the Minsk agreements, forcing the enemy to cease shelling.
As of 7:00 Kyiv time on November 24, Ukraine recorded no new ceasefire violations by the Russian occupation forces.