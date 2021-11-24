COVID-19 in Ukraine: Medics report 14,325 new cases

Over the past day, November 23, a total of 14,325 coronavirus cases were confirmed across Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Throughout the day on November 23, Ukraine recorded 14,325 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (including 1,183 cases involving children and 287 – medics)," the statement reads.

Over the past 24 hours, 595 patients died and 29,044 recovered. Also, 4,077 people were admitted to hospitals to undergo COVID-19 treatment.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine, 3,367,461 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. A total of 2,825,641 patients recovered and 82,913 – succumbed to the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health also reports that 286,121 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 across Ukraine on November 23, of whom 86,299 received their first shot and 199,822 were fully immunized.

Since the launch of the inoculation campaign, 13,000,634 people have been vaccinated, of which 13,000,632 have received a single dose, and 10,225,182 have been fully vaccinated (received two doses). A total of 23,225,814 vaccine shots have been performed.