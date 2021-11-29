Occupiers fire mortars, antitank guns in eastern Ukraine

Over the past day, the occupiers launched one attack on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, November 28, Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine once, with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Towards Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy fired 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns.

As of 07:00, November 29, one ceasefire violation was recorded.

In the area of Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk), the occupiers opened fire from grenade machine guns.

Joint Forces troops suffered no casualties.

Without resorting to weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to stop attacks.