Blast at Burshtyn TPP leaves five injured

An explosion rocked one of the power units at the Burshtyn thermal power plant in Ukraine’s western Ivano-Frankivsk region on the evening of Sunday, November 28, injuring five workers.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Rescuers say the initial emergency report came in at 22:12 local time.

"On the power unit 7’s boiler, a 60 mm diameter screen pipe was depressurized, which resulted in a release of a gas-steam mixture and gases from the boiler furnace," the State Emergency Service’s press service wrote.

Two workers were hospitalized with burns, the report said.

Read more: Two more miners die as result of mine explosion in Donetsk region

At the same time, the local hospital’s emergency room data says at least five persons were admitted, with no further details provided so far.

TPP power unit 7 has been shut down and decommissioned, while power unit 4 has been put into operation instead. Currently, seven units are in operation. The TPP has not been generally affected by the incident, the SES said.