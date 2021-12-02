Ukraine reports 1 KIA in Donbas warzone
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
Toward Avdiyivka, the occupiers fired anti-tank grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns.
The enemy remotely planted POM-2 mines near the village of Maryinka, which led to a civilian being injured.
In the Shumy area, Russian mercenaries fired 120-mm mortars, anti-tank grenade launchers, and small arms.
Toward Novotroitske, the enemy forces opened small-arms fire.
In one of the enemy attacks, a Ukrainian military serviceman sustained a wound non-compatible with life.
Ukrainian defenders returned fire without employing weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements and forced the enemy to cease shelling.
As of 7:00 Kyiv time on December 2, Ukraine reported no new truce breaches by the Russian occupation forces.