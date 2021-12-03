Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to Akhmetov

Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova has said she will expedite the investigation of over 200 cases related to "the owner of several known television channels, coalmines and energy companies."

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"Big business shelled in politics and its own media will respect the law... I have the right to expedite a number of criminal proceedings at a time crucial for the country in order to make sure of the relevance of decisions made by prosecutors on various levels in regard to economic entities and certain individuals from the orbit of the owner of several known television channels, coalmines, energy companies, etc.," Venediktova said on Facebook.

She did not call "the influential person" by name.

A preliminary analysis of the criminal proceedings has been conducted and "it appears that we are dealing with over 200 cases," Venediktova said.

"These 200 cases are just the tip of an iceberg, and I am sure there are much many of them. We imply nearly all large coal mining and energy enterprises in the orbit of this influential person. The damage done to the state is tentatively estimated at billions of hryvnia," she said.