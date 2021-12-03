Six ceasefire breaches by enemy forces, 1 WIA among Ukraine troops

Over the past 24 hours, on December 2, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire six times, twice engaging Ukrainian forces with weapons proscribed by the Minsk Agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Thus, toward Novoluhanske, the enemy fired 82-mm mortars and MANPADs.

In the direction of Shyrokyne, the occupiers used anti-tank grenade launchers.

Not far from Krasnohorivka, Russian mercenaries fired 120-mm mortars. Near Vodiane, on the Sea of Azov littoral, the enemy fired anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of ​​Katerynivka, Luhansk region, the enemy employed grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Near Svitlodarsk, the occupiers fired small arms at Ukraine’s defense positions.

A serviceman with the Joint Forces was wounded in combat. He was successfully evacuated to a medical facility where he is undergoing treatment, remaining in "satisfactory" condition, the report says.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire to enemy attacks, forcing the latter to cease shelling. No weapons proscribed by the Minsk agreements were used by Ukraine’s side.

As of 7:00 Kyiv time on Friday, December 3, Ukraine reported no new ceasefire breaches by the Russian occupation forces.

Joint Forces are monitoring the situation across the zone of hostilities, continuing to repel and deter armed aggression by Russia.