Reznikov Sets Task Of Increasing Salary Of Military By 30%. VIDEO

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has set himself the task of increasing the salaries of the military by 30%.

"Today, on average, a soldier receives UAH 10,200, and the average minimum opportunity to earn is UAH 14,300. Therefore, at least my task is to increase this opportunity by 30% and up the grid. For this to happen next year, it is necessary "plus" UAH 18 billion. Unfortunately, there is no such resource in the state budget today, so we will look for compromise solutions and, as I said, within 3 years we will develop an understandable, transparent, and most importantly fair model," Reznikov said.

He found it difficult to clarify how much the salary of the military will increase in 2022, noting that it is still necessary to calculate the possibilities of the state budget.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2022 on December 2, according to which funding for the Ministry of Defense is provided at the level of UAH 133.5 billion, which is by UAH 12 billion or 10% more than provided for in the state budget-2021 (UAH 121.5 billion).

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed the Verkhovna Rada increase funding for national security and defence by UAH 3.7 billion to UAH 323 billion or 6% of GDP, in the draft state budget-2022 by the second reading, including the Ministry of Defense - by UAH 2.5 billion.