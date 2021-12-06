Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

The Russian Armed Forces continue to increase their presence on the border with Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Radio Svoboda.

"If this trend continues, there will soon be 175,000 of them. Today, we estimate the number of these forces at our border at 94,000," the minister said in an interview with Estonian Television on Sunday.

He noted that he reported this to the Ukrainian parliament and that the intelligence data of the Ministry of Defense coincide with the data of the United States.

"Of course, such a concentration of enemy forces on the border is real. We understand this perfectly well, we are watching them, and there are no surprises for us here. We are ready," Reznikov said.

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that 175,000 Russian troops could be on the border with Ukraine by January next year.