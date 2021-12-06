Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych appealed to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv with a claim against the Verkhovna Rada, representative of the parliament in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria said.

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv registered a claim of the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych against the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (case 640/34786/21)," Sovhyria wrote on Facebook on Monday.

She reported that according to Article 22 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, cases on appealing against acts, actions or omissions of the Verkhovna Rada are within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as a court of first instance, and not DACK.

"In this lawsuit, claims 'on the recognition of the lack of competence and the establishment of the fact of self-elimination' are declared, which may indicate an artificial change in the jurisdiction of this claim by manipulating the wording of the claim," Sovhyria said.