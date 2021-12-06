Ukraine has no greater partner than U.S. - embassy. VIDEO

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has congratulated service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on their professional holiday and said that the United States is a reliable partner of Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Twitter.

"On the Armed Forces Day of Ukraine, we thank all those who have served in the name of Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We pay our respects to all the fallen and wounded, and we salute those who continue to serve in Ukraine's defense. Ukraine has no greater partner than the United States," the embassy said.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces mark their 30th anniversary on December 6 this year. It was on this day in 1991 that the Verkhovna Rada passed the law on the Ukrainian Armed Forces.