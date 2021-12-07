Occupiers violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine five times

Over the past day, December 6, Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine five times, including two attacks with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk), the occupiers fired under-barrel grenade launchers. Towards Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns, and small arms.

In the area of Popasna (69km west of Luhansk), the enemy used 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns. Outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk), the occupiers fired 82mm mortars and small arms. Ukrainian positions near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk) came under grenade launchers of different systems and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian troops suffered no losses.

Without resorting to weapons prohibited under the Minsk agreements, Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to stop attacks.

As of 07:00, December 7, no ceasefire violations were recorded.

Joint Forces members control the situation and continue to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.