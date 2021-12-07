News

11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

42 182118
A truck collided with a minibus in the Chernihiv region early on Tuesday, December 7, killing 11 people and injuring eight others, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"On December 7, at about 07:55, near the village of Brusyliv, Chernihiv district, on the H27 Chernihiv-Hremiach highway, a truck collided with a minibus heading from Chernihiv to Sosnytsia," the statement said.

Eleven people were killed and eight others were injured in the crash.

11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 01

Watch more: Over 27,700 Hasidic pilgrims from 10 countries already arrive in Uman. VIDEO

11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 02

11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 03
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 04
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 05
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 06
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 07

Обласне управління ДСНС також опублікувало фото з місця ДТП.

11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 08
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 09
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 10
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 11
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 12
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 13
11 killed in bus and truck collision in Chernihiv region 14

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news