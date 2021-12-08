Biden warns Putin of strong economic and other measures - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies will respond with "strong economic and other measures" in the event of military escalation by Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"President Biden voiced the deep concerns of the United States and our European Allies about Russia's escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine and made clear that the U.S. and our Allies would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation," the statement said.

Biden also reiterated his support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and "called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy."

"The two presidents tasked their teams to follow up, and the U.S. will do so in close coordination with allies and partners," the statement added.

The two leaders also discussed the U.S.-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran.

Tuesday's video call between Biden and Putin lasted a little over two hours. President Biden intends to discuss the results of the talks with his European allies and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.