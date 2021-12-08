Occupiers violate ceasefire in eastern Ukraine six times

Over the past day, December 7, Russian-occupation troops violated ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in eastern Ukraine six times, including one attack with the use of the weapons banned under the Minsk agreements.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Towards Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk), the occupiers fired grenade machine guns. The outskirts of the populated locality came under fire. As a result, a private residential house was damaged. No civilian casualties were reported.

Towards Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk), Russian mercenaries opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.

Outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), the enemy fired 120mm mortars and small arms.

In the area of New York (35km north of Donetsk), the enemy used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms.

Near Prychepylivka (50km north-west of Luhansk), the occupiers opened fire from grenade machine guns and under-barrel grenade launchers," the press center of the JFO Headquarters posted on Facebook.

Ukrainian troops suffered no losses.

As of 07:00, December 8, no ceasefire violations were recorded.