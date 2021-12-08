Ukraine reports 9,371 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine has recorded 9,371 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported on Facebook.

"Some 9,371 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 (including 809 cases in children and 175 cases in health workers) were recorded on December 7," the report reads.

According to the report, 450 patients died from COVID-19, 2,998 were hospitalized, and 26,804 recovered in Ukraine on December 7.

As many as 3,519,981 people in Ukraine have contracted coronavirus, 3,109,423 have recovered, and 89,436 have died since the pandemic began. Some 16,160,332 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the report, 199,765 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine on December 7. Some 79,270 people received their first dose, and 120,495 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 25,947,664 doses have been administered in Ukraine since it launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with 13,905,431 people receiving their first dose and 12,042,233 people receiving both doses (two people received their first dose abroad).